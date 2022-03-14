Raymond L. Harwick

SCALES MOUND, Ill. – Raymond L Harwick, age 76, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away peacefully Tuesday March 8, 2022, at the Madison Veterans Affairs hospital. Raymond otherwise known as: “Ray”, “Raymone”, “Pops”, and “Sunny” was born December 31, 1945, in Scales Mound to Arthur and Marcella (Sullivan) Harwick.

Ray graduated from Scales Mound schools in 1963. He was drafted for military service in 1965, and while serving in Vietnam, was shot in the arm in an accidental friendly fire incident. Ray was honorably discharged from service in 1967, and received a National Service medal, a Vietnam Service medal, and an Expert (Rifle M-14) medal.

Ray was a long-time carpenter before ending his career with the Galena post office. In his earlier years, “Raymone” enjoyed fast cars, racing, and visiting with friends at the local pubs. While originally conflicted, Ray eventually embraced his veteran status and began to take great pride in his service. Later in life, “Pops” took great pride in his family and appreciated spending time with them whenever possible.

Ray was known for his loyalty and generosity whether it be sharing his carpentry knowledge, offering to lend a helping hand, or even helping financially when people were in need.

Raymond is survived by his children: Kevin (Lacey) Harwick and their children Aubree and Makayla Harwick; Dan Lyne (Peggy) and children John, Brandon, Brittany Lyne and Devin Feryance; Doug Lyne (Linda) and children Blake and Mirhya Lyne; Denise Swanson (Steve) and children Chad, Nick, and Kristen Swanson. Raymond also had nine great-grandchildren. Raymond was survived by siblings Elaine Smith, Yvonne (Bill) Brandon, Charles Harwick, Anita (Richard) Treaster, Carolyn (Norm Wilcoxen) Reifsteck, and Margaret (Steve) Townsend; and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; siblings including infant twins Edward and Elizabeth Harwick, brother Edward Harwick, sister Mary Lu Blunt, brother-in-law Edgar Smith, sister-in-law Jacqueline Harwick; and nephews Michael Brandon, Steve Brandon, Jeff Brandon, and Ronald Blunt.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Scales Mound, Ill. A Celebration of Raymond’s life will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Marcy 19, 2022, at OLD SCHOOL SALOON, Scales Mound, Ill.

A special thank you to the staff at William S. Middleton VA Hospital, Willow Valley Assisted Living, and to Steve and Margaret Townson for all the care they provide to our “Pops” in his time of need. We will be forever grateful.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

