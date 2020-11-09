Raymond Hatcher

MADISON – Raymond Hatcher, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 94.

He was born on March 25, 1926, on a farm in the Township of Henrietta, Wis., the son of Everett and Tena (Nachtigal) Hatcher. After serving in World War II, Raymond returned home, married Marcella Shelby and moved to Madison.

Raymond is survived by three daughters, Linda (Stan) Phelps, Sherry (Craig) Hayes and Pamela (Jerry) Corfman; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

We will miss his great and funny sense of humor. He loved teasing the grandchildren and will be missed by all his family and friends, including his cat, Shipley.

A celebration of life will be held at Tully’s II in the near future, due to COVID-19.

