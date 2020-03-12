Raymond C. Jacobson

Raymond C. Jacobson , age 92, of Monroe, was called to Heaven to continue his service to the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Ray was born on October 10, 1927 in Neilsville, Minnesota, the son of John O. and Mable (Rude) Jacobson. He graduated from Ada, MN High School in 1946 and entered the U.S. Army on Sept. 16, 1946 at Fort Snelling, MN. He attained the rank of Private First Class before his honorable discharge on August 25, 1949 at March AFB, CA.

Ray married his high school sweetheart, Rose Elayne Wagner, on November 24, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ada, MN. He was employed as an electrician at General Motors in Janesville and later Fairbanks Morse in Beloit. Ray began his career with Wisconsin Power and Light in 1951 as a groundman, quickly advancing to line apprentice and journeyman electrical lineman. He accepted a foreman job with WP&L in Monroe to help rebuild the electrical grid following the Palm Sunday tornado in 1965. He retired in 1989 after serving 38 years with WP&L. He then joined his sons and began his second career in assisting the operations of Precision Drive & Control. Ray was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus (past Grand Knight), Monroe Moose Lodge, and served ten years on the Green County Board of Supervisors.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elayne Jacobson; four sons, Steven (Patti), Gene (Tracy), all of Monroe, Joel (Jamie) of Oshkosh, Keith (Jolene) of Freeport; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Grace Balzum of Ada, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas; brother, Alvin; and three sisters, Rosella Jacobson, Darlene McGoldtrick, and Esther Myers.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke, Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, March 14, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Raymond’s name to the Green County Humane Society or Monroe Clinic Hospice.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

