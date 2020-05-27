Ray Griesbach

MADISON-Ray Griesbach, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, May 23,2020, at Oakwood Village-Meadows.

He was born on Dec 8, 1930, in Madison, the son of Herman and Florence Griesbach.

Ray graduated from Madison East High School in 1948 and UW Madison in 1953 with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. Ray served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean War in Japan from 1953-1955. He worked as a Chemical Engineer for Oscar Mayer for 36 years (1956-1992). He served on the Lunchables Development Team and was a leader in the extensive retrofitting for the new innovative processes that were required for this packaging. Ray was a member of Plato and the Oscar Meyer READI (Retired Employees And Dedicated Individuals) Volunteers. He did extensive volunteering during many of Madison’s events and he also engineered a watering system for a Madison community garden. He sailed every week on Madison waters on his C Scow. He traveled extensively throughout his long retirement with his wives and enjoyed sharing his experiences at educational events. Many vacations included a stay at a favorite island, Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas

He married Lois (Grinhaug) Griesbach in 1952. The couple had three children: Paul, Sue, and Bryan prior to her passing in 1989. He married Patricia (Drumm) Griesbach in 1993 they remained married until her death in 1996. He married Sharon Griesbach on May 27, 2001 and is survived by her.

Ray is survived by his son, Paul Griesbach; daughter, Susan (Bob Langan) Griesbach-Langan; son, Bryan (Elizabeth) Griesbach; two grandsons, Spencer Langan and Austin Griesbach; granddaughter, Bridget Griesbach; four step-daughters, Tami (Gregg) Ulatowski, Tracy Wegenast, Lynn (Mark) Palma and Kathy Diaz; four step-sons, Todd (Laurie) Hellenbrand, Shawn (Basia) Hellenbrand, Trent (Tamara) Hellenbrand and Scott (Jill) Johnson; step-daughter–in law, Helen Hellenbrand; 33 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two wives, Lois (Grinhaug) Griesbach and Patricia (Drumm) Griesbach; parents, Herman and Florence Griesbach; sister, Helen (Everet) Moran; stepson, Troy Hellenbrand: and stepson-in-law, Joel Wegenast.

