Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out for game against Packers

by Kyle Jones

BALTIMORE, Md. – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Sunday’s game against the Packers, the team announced Sunday.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury during last week’s game and was listed as doubtful heading into this week.

The former MVP and Heisman Trophy winner has enjoyed moderate success this season, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and rushing for 767 more. Utah graduate Tyler Huntley is expected to start in place of Jackson.

Baltimore will also be without top defensive tackle Calais Campbell.

The Ravens are in the midst of an up-and-down season. Despite losing two straight games, the team still leads the AFC North with a record of 8-5.

The Packers are on the opposite end of the spectrum. In the midst of a two-game winning streak, a win Sunday would clinch the NFC North for Green Bay.

The Pack will be without David Bakhtiari once again, however running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling are expected to play.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also take the field, despite a toe injury keeping him out of practice all week. And he’ll be chasing history.

If Rodgers throws four touchdowns on Sunday, he will pass Brett Favre for the most regular-season touchdowns thrown by a Packer. Favre’s record stands at 442.

.@AaronRodgers12 enters today’s game with 439 career passing TDs, just three away from Brett Favre’s franchise record of 442.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/0pLDCgQ2xn — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 19, 2021

Rodgers is second among active players in regular-season touchdown passes. Tom Brady has 617 going into this week’s slate of games.

The Packers travel to Baltimore on Sunday, and the game will kick off at 3:25 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.