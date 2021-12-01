Rasul Douglas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

by Kyle Jones

Rick Scuteri Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception in the end zone with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas played a big role in his team’s win over the Rams Sunday.

On Wednesday he was rewarded for his play, being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.



Douglas returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown Sunday, a play that swung the game’s momentum in Green Bay’s favor.

The Packers never looked back, winning 36-28.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer also recorded six tackles and had a career-high four passes defended against the Rams.

Douglas was signed on October 6 and has played in seven games for the Packers. In that time he has made 37 tackles, two interceptions, and has forced a fumble.

His first interception this season was a game-saving grab against the Arizona Cardinals.

Douglas is the first Packer to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week since Za’Darius Smith, who earned the honor in Week 4 of last season.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.