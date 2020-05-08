Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Rare Steakhouse
Hours
608-204-9000
www.raresteaks.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Crab Cake
with sweet chili aioli
Lobster Bisque
MAIN
All entrees come with signature sweet mashed Idaho potatoes and roasted butternut squash
Broiled 60z Filet Mignon
brushed with beef butter
Thick Cut Pork Tenderloin
seasoned with Rare proprietary seasoning
Fresh Atlantic Scottish Salmon
DESSERT
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Chocolate Tart
with chantilly cream