Rare Steakhouse

Rare Steakhouse
Hours
608-204-9000
www.raresteaks.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Crab Cake
with sweet chili aioli

Lobster Bisque

MAIN

All entrees come with signature sweet mashed Idaho potatoes and roasted butternut squash

Broiled 60z Filet Mignon
brushed with beef butter

Thick Cut Pork Tenderloin
seasoned with Rare proprietary seasoning

Fresh Atlantic Scottish Salmon

DESSERT

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Chocolate Tart
with chantilly cream

 

