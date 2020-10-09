Rapper Jay-Z posts bond for Alvin Cole’s mother, protesters arrested in Wauwatosa

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Rap mogul Jay-Z has posted bond for demonstrators who were arrested in Wauwatosa during Thursday night’s protests.

According to CBS News, Jay-Z and Roc Nation’s social justice arm Team Roc have paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for several protesters, including Cole’s mother Tracy Cole and her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tahudah.

The demonstrations emerged in the city after Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah was not charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Cole outside of Mayfair Mall in February. The Milwaukee County District Attorney made the decision Wednesday, claiming the shooting was justified.

Wauwatosa police said a total of 24 people were arrested Thursday for violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew, with two of the demonstrators needing medical treatment. Team Roc said Cole’s mother was injured after police used “excessive force” when arresting her.

“Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake’s father,” Team Roc Executive Director Dania Diaz told CBS News.

Mensah has shot and killed three people in the line of duty over the span of five years. Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled that the other two shootings were also justified.

