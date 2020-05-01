Rape Crisis Center sees uptick in calls during Safer at Home

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin just wrapped up Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and it might have been a tough month for those recovering from sexual assault and following Safer at Home orders.

With the state ordered to stay home as much as possible, the executive director of the Rape Crisis Center said survivors of sexual assault may be dealing with increased anxiety and may be stuck in a situation that makes things worse for them.

She said calls to the center have been up since the order started.

“It’s not safer at home for victims of sexual assault,” said Erin Thornley Parisi, the executive director of the center. “People are isolated. They are sometimes trapped at home with the perpetrator … or they are not supported by their family.”

Another reason for the increase of calls on Friday was former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was on TV talking about allegations of sexual assault against him.

Thornley Parisi said any time we see a high profile discussion such as that, as we did with Harvey Weinstein or Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it can be triggering.

The rape crisis center has kept all their services running during this time, they are just adapted.

