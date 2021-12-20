Randy Forrand

MADISON – Randy Forrand, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Randy was born to George and Thelma Forrand on April 21, 1959, in Madison, Wis. After graduating from West High School in 1977, he went on to college at MATC and then on to UW-Madison, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Randy spent many years working in Information Technology at CUNA Mutual, Alliant Energy and retired from Dane County’s Public Safety Communications Department in 2021.

Randy was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed going to the Badger and Packers games. He was also an active outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, biking, hiking, hunting and fishing whenever he had the chance. Randy’s “Happy Place” was the cabin he designed and built near Sayner, Wis. The cabin was outdoor central for friends and family to meet for weekends and vacations of fishing, swimming, bike riding, ATVing, motorcycle riding and snowmobiling.

Randy is survived by his wife, Bridget Kelley; his sister, Kristine (David) Pittz of DeForest; and his cousin, Kyle Larson of Rhinelander and many friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mark.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

