Randall C. “Randy” Buisker, age 63 of rural South Wayne, WI passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home in rural South Wayne. He was born October 11, 1958 in Freeport, IL the son of Marvin and Joyce (Guentner) Buisker. Randy grew up in Lanark, IL where he graduated from Lanark High school and later from Highland Community College. Randy was united in marriage to the love of his life, Renee Fluegel on September 6, 1980 at Shannon United Methodist Church in Shannon, IL. Randy has been dedicated to farming his entire life, starting farming in northern Illinois with one cow and a dream Randy and Renee began in 1983, until moving to Wisconsin and buying their first farm, Flatlanders Dream Dairy in South Wayne in 1994 where he and Renee raised their family and have resided since.

Randy is survived by his wife at home; his children: Adam (Elizabeth) Buisker of Palisade, CO, Ashley (Jeremiah) Kleiber of rural Darlington, WI, and Brett (Mandy) Brooker of South Wayne; his grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Xavier and Lillith Buisker of Palisade, CO; his mother: Joyce Buisker of Lanark, IL; one sister: Shari Morgan of Thomson, IL; his mother-in-law: Carol Fluegel of Lena, IL; a brother-in-law: Roger Fluegel of California; his nieces: Hannah, Claire, and Annalisa; and one nephew: Ryley. He was preceded in death by his father: Marvin Buisker; and his father-in-law: Eugene Fluegel.

Randy was a member of Lena United Methodist Church in Lena, IL. He kept himself busy and involved serving on many different boards: the Freeport Area International Visitors, the Pecatonica Co-Op Board, was lifetime member of the NRA, and past member of the Stephenson County Young Farmers. Randy enjoyed being outdoors, hunting any chance he could. He was the ultimate trivia partner as he was the biggest history buff and knew just about everything about airplanes. He and Renee proudly hosted over 150 international guests throughout the years – enjoying the knowledge he obtained from them and the knowledge he was able to share in return. Randy had a sweet tooth and no matter how hard he tried to hide his candy stash the kids and grandkids always found it.

Randy was a family man through and through. The proudest title he wore was “Papa” to his two grandchildren. He made sure his children and grandchildren always knew how proud he was of them and supported them in any endeavor they set out to achieve. The memories he created with his family will be cherished by them forever.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Lena United Methodist Church (118 W. Mason St., Lena, IL 61048) with Rev. Craig Conklin and Rev. Kari Rainsberger co-officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Lena United Methodist Church and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Randy’s name. Donations may be sent to Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington WI 53530).

