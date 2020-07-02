Randy Bird

MADISON – Randy Bird, age 63 of Madison, passed away unexpectedly at UW Hospital on Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was born March 15, 1957, in Richland Center, the son of Allan and Ella Bird. Randy graduated from Richland Center High School in 1975 where he excelled in basketball, baseball and football and his passion and drive for sports was evident. Following graduation, he continued his love of sports by participating in league bowling and taking up the game of golf. He continued to play golf up until his passing.

On June 4, 1994, he married his future golfing companion, Wanda Kuhl. Together, they enjoyed many rounds of golf together, both in the area and in annual trips to South Florida.

Randy was also an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports including the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Randy and Wanda traveled to bowl games with the football Badgers a number of times and were long-time season ticket holders. He was also a frequent story teller and could get everyone laughing at his jokes. More recently, he loved to create memories with his grandson, Jackson and they held a unique bond. Throughout his working life, he held many different positions, primarily as a shipping and receiving manager, but was most proud being the sole owner of his NHance business.

Randy is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Laura Bird Kriebs; son, Ryan (Samantha Thomas); grandson, Jackson Kriebs; sister, Gloria (Vernon) Geishert; two brothers, Dennis (Heidi) Bird and Larry (Dixie) Bird; brother-in-law, Larry Kuhl; sister-in-law, Karen (Mark) Stoneman; and mother- in- law, Geneva Kuhl. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Raymond Kuhl; and sister-in-law, Susan Kuhl.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, private services and burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Randy’s name to the Dane County Humane Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

