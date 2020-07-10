Randy Allen Heath

OREGON – Randy Allen Heath, age 63, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at home with his beloved wife by his side.

Randy was born on Feb. 21, 1957, in Portage, Wis. the son of Allen A. and Patricia R. (Gray/Wolf) Heath. In his younger years, Randy enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his dad and brother, Harry, while his Golden Lab, Jackson was never far behind. What Randy enjoyed most was playing baseball alongside of them and the rest of the Briggsville Braves, bringing home numerous trophies. Randy began working for UPS in 1978 until his retirement. During that time, he made numerous friends delivering packages and even met his future wife.They married on Aug. 27, 1993. Randy was passionate about his family and extremely proud of his children. While he loved playing both basketball and baseball, he was thrilled about passing the love and knowledge of the games to his kids. He also enjoyed cheering on the Badgers and Brewers.

Randy is survived by his wife, Mary (Edwards) Heath; daughter, Ali Heath; son, Adam Heath; brother, Harold (Peggy) Heath; sister, Diana (Robert) Kiefer; brother-in-law, Chris (Amber) Livesay; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Amber Livesay.

In keeping with Randy’s wishes, no public service will be held.

Memorials may be gifted in Randy’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Randy, you will be forever loved and missed; now go on up to the “Spirit In The Sky.”

