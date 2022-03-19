Randolph’s Grieger breaks Sam Dekker’s state record with 41

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — It was a record day for one Randolph basketball player.

Sam Grieger scored 41 points Friday morning, which broke Sam Dekker’s state tournament record set back in 2012 (40). Grieger’s performance helped the Rockets advance to the Division 5 championship game.

Randolph faces Bangor Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m. for the title.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.