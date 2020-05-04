Randolph woman crashes into telephone pole, gets arrested on suspicion of 2nd-offense OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on suspicion of second-offense OWI on Saturday night after receiving a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole.

According to an incident report, Sara Tietz, 30, of Randolph, was transported to Beaver Dam hospital and later transported to UW Hospital via helicpoter.

Officials said Tietz crashed into the pole near the intersection of Krueger Road and Highway 33 shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said Tietz was initially trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon investigation, deputies found Tietz had a revoke driver’s license due to a prior OWI conviction and she is required to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle, which she did not have.

Tietz was also issued several traffic violation citations, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments