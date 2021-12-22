Randall “Randy” Whiteaker

by Obituaries

Randolph Michael Whiteaker, age 74, of Janesville, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Rock Haven, Janesville.

He was born in Monroe, January 18, 1947, the son of Kenneth Eugene and Delaura Joyce (Sharp) Whiteaker. He married Lucille King.

Randolph work for General Motors for 30 years. He moved to Spooner for 20 years after retiring from General Motors. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with family.

He is survived by his wife: Lucille; son: Jerad Whiteaker of Janesville; 3 grandchildren: Kayzia (Adam) Teal, Alyssa (Bryce) Davis, and Noah Whiteaker, all of Janesville; 4 great-grandchildren: Ezra, Elias, Everest, Kinsley and one to come; sister: Penelope (Norman) Gempeler, Sun Prairie; sister in law: Sue Whiteaker; and very close family friend: Paul Fetting.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and brother, Kenneth Rodney Whiteaker.

Services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Hwy 11 and 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 with Pastor David Meding officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Shopiere Cemetery, Town of Turtle, Beloit.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.