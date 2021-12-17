Randall “Randy” M. Mack

by Obituaries

Randall “Randy” Milton Mack, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

He was born Feb. 6, 1960 to the late Clifford and Patricia (Kalscheur) Mack. He graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1978. Following High School he attended U.W. Whitewater earning a degree in Business Management. He then spent the majority of his career with Maybelline Cosmetics as a Regional Sales Manager.

Randy’s Catholic Faith was very important to him. He dedicated his life to helping others grow in their faith life through being a catechism teacher, Men of Christ leader, lector, and volunteer librarian at St. Aloysius for many years.

Randy coached and supported his children in their sporting events and still was an active Sauk Prairie Sports enthusiast attending many games and events. He enjoyed competitive ping pong and tennis matches with family and friends. Randy also looked forward to playing cards with his Sheepshead buddies.

His genuine care and enthusiasm for his family and friends made a positive impact to many in the community. He took great pride and joy in raising and spending time with his three kids.

He is survived by his children, Dylan (Hillary Minich) Mack, Cody Mack, and Katie Mack; the mother of his children, Sharon (Lochner) Mack; siblings, Lynee (Merle) Fuchs, Maureen (Steve) Holum, Deanna (Rob Shively) Moore, and Eric (Cindy) Mack. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. Visitation will also be held the morning of the service at the funeral home from 10:00 am until 10:45 am. Interment will follow mass in the church cemetery.

A memorial will be established in Randy’s name.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.