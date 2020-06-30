Randall “Randy” James Freihoefer

Randall “Randy” James Freihoefer, age 69, passed away at Badger Prairie Health Center on June 26, 2020.

As a family, we wish to express our love and appreciation for Randy’s care by all the staff he encountered during his short time there.

Randy was born to Vincent and Dorothy (Jaeger) Freihoefer. Randy was married for 45 years to Jane (Schulz) Freihoefer and had a loving marriage.

Randy was dedicated to and survived by his wife, Jane; sons, Adam (Kara) and Brad (Jennifer) along with two grandchildren, Graysen and Ahna; and relatives and dear life-long friends.

Randy was retired from 30 plus years with the State of Wisconsin – Department of Corrections.

Randy will be remembered for his ability to make those around him laugh and find joy, even in life’s smallest nuances. He was a great photographer and loved taking photos and videos, running for fun, and listening to 60’s rock n roll. Hey Dad, as Frank Constanza once said, it’s now time for some serenity…now.

Due to COVID-19 and Randy’s wishes, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.