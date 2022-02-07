Randall L Wardell

by Site staff

Randall L. Wardell, 63, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of New York City, Madison, and Avoca died unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

He was born on July 16, 1958, the son of Edwin and Evelyn (McKinney) Wardell in Avoca. Randy attended Riverdale High School, MATC in Madison and the New York College for Arts. Randy worked with physically challenged people before starting work at Vidal Sassoon in New York City. He also worked for Bloomingdale’s. Randy moved to Minneapolis and worked for Rocco Altobelli Salon. He also did landscaping, painting, custom art, and holiday decorating.

Randy loved flowers and worked tirelessly planting flowers at his mother’s home. Landscaping and getting his mom’s pond ready every year. He loved decorating his mom’s house for Christmas! If you ever saw his Christmas tree decoration creations, you would have been amazed! Randy was a very talented artist, and his handwriting was awesome. He had a sense of style and grace as well as dress. Randy always helped with weddings, funerals, and family gatherings. He was so good about writing letters, sending Christmas cards, and birthday cards. Randy was known for being opinionated, witty and full of humor. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for you!

Randy is survived by his mother Evelyn Wardell of Avoca, brother Dennis Wardell of Deerfield, special niece Savannah of Deerfield, cousin Vicky McKinney who was his soul twin and they shared so many wonderful memories; many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Edwin ‘Sod’ Wardell, brothers: Bruce Wardell, James Wardell, Daniel Wardell, and Dale Wardell, sister Kathy Wardell, grandparents Otis and Mabel Wardell and Anna and Henry McKinney.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 (his birthday) in Avoca, the location to be determined. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

