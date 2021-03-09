Randall Gerald “Randy” Springen

My husband of 48 years and father to our six children left this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Randall Gerald Springen was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Walter and Anita (Hamilton) Springen. He grew up on Lake Waubesa in McFarland where he and his siblings enjoyed boating, swimming, fishing, playing hockey and having bonfires on the ice. He made many lifelong friends there. Later, his family moved to Monona where he attended Monona Grove High School.

After high school he married Christine Dettlaff. They welcomed a son, Daniel, into the world. On Jan. 29, 1972, he married Georgian Schumann in Stockton, Calif., and they had four more sons and a daughter.

Randy was the owner/operator of R & S Towing for over 40 years doing car repairs, painting and towing.

He loved bowling, eating good food, playing cribbage, cooking, gambling and traveling. He had been to every state except Hawaii. Randy especially enjoyed coffee at Monona Garden Restaurant and arguing politics with Nick. The most important thing for Randy was always his family. He loved his family.

Randy is survived by his wife, Georgian Springen; five sons, Daniel, Robert (Tammy), Rocky (Karmen), JJ and Michael; and his daughter, Mary (Jermaine). He is further survived by his three grandchildren, Marcus James, Cora May and Luna Ezella; as well as his former wife, Chris Crawford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful in-laws.

A gathering to share memories and food and drink will be held at a later date to be determined.

We would like to thank the Monona First Responders, paramedics and staff at the UW Hospital for their caring and professional response and care.

“Weeping may remain in the night but rejoicing comes in the morning.” Psalm 30:5

