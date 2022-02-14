Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

by Associated Press

Matt Rourke - staff, AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had a key 7-yard run off right end on fourth-and-1 from the LA 30-yard line.

Stafford completed 7 of 11 for 57 yards on the 15-play, 79-yard series.

The title is the Rams’ second in franchise history. The Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, were looking for their first championship.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.