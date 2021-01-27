Ramona Waterworth

Site staff by Site staff

FALL RIVER/COLUMBUS—Ramona (nee Hemerley) Waterworth age 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. Ramona was born on October 17, 1925 to Gustav & Emilie (Preuss) Hemerley on a farm on south ridge outside of Kendall, Wisconsin.

After high school she moved to Madison and worked at the Chocolate Shop and at UW-Madison Liz Waters where she was a meal preparer. It was at that time she met Russell Waterworth at a dance at Turner Hall. On June 18, 1949 she married Russell in Kendall, WI and then shared a wonderful/adventuresome life on their family farm near Fall River, WI for over 30 years. Ramona was a proud housewife who later enjoyed wintering in Florida and traveling overseas where they met many lifelong friends.

Ramona was a member of the AFS, Master Farmers, Homemakers, Columbus Hospital Auxiliary, Olivet Social Circle and also a 4-H Leader. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly bridge games at the Columbus Country Club in the summer and playing bridge with friends. She loved to read and kept the Columbus Public Library busy delivering books for the last few years, and never missed a day of reading the Wis. State Journal. She will be most remembered for her knitted washcloths and wonderful meals she prepared and the many people she entertained, including two AFS students Jose Alceste Belmonte and Luis Antonio Silva Boccato.

Survivors include their son Dean (Annette) Waterworth, their daughter Ann (David) Rake, four grandchildren Summer (Bob) Lawrence, Nahtahna (Kevin) Jensen, Carla Rake, Paul Rake, and four great grandsons Braylon & Madden Lawrence and Brewer & Winston Jensen; sister Judy Kessenich, sister-in-law Lucile Hemerley together with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell (2013), her parents Gustav & Emilie (Preuss) Hemerley; her brothers Everett & Vernon Hemerley; her sister & brother-in-law Bud & Darleen Martalock; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law Willis & Sadie Waterworth and Robert & Doris Waterworth; nephews Butch Martalock, Jay and Tom Waterworth

A service may be held later this year at Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ.

We would like to thank the Larson House for the many years they lived there and to thank Home Again and Heartland Hospice for Mom’s recent care. A special thank you to the Poser Clinic (Drs. Rolf & Sam) for their attentiveness and care throughout the years and also to the Columbus Hospital.

If you wish, memorials may be directed to Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ, 313 West Prairie Street, Columbus, WI 53925 or Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr., Suite 2000, Madison, WI 53718.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.