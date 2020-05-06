Ramona A. Tennant

Ramona A. Tennant age 84, of Darlington, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe.

Ramona was born on August 28, 1935 in Menomonie, WI, the daughter of Fred and Ann (Hillman) Witt.

She is survived by four children, Jennifer Shaw (Ole), LouAnn (Jim) Hudson, Floyd (Twila) Tennant, Anna (J.R.) Smith; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; four sisters, Virginia Redlin, Ruby Hinkfuss, Betty Leach, Mary (John) Dahl; sisters-in-law, Mina Witt, Faye Witt; and many nieces and nephews.

Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Freddie (Stella) Witt; mother, Ann (Ed) Wold; great grandson, Carson Hanson; two brothers, Jim and Dick Witt; a sister, Irene (Roy) Hulbert; and a brother-in-law, Don Redlin.

Per Ramona’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

A celebration of Ramona’s life will be held at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net