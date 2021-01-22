Ralph W. Weckerly

Ralph W. Weckerly, 92, of Monroe, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Ralph was born on February 3, 1928 in Wiota Township, the son of Guy and Ferne (Wunschel) Weckerly. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Shirley M. Prien on February 22, 1950 at the Immanuel E.U.B. Church in Monroe. Ralph and Shirley farmed in Monroe Township for many years before retiring and moving into Monroe in 1989. He then worked part time for Amcore Bank for nine years.

Ralph was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church and a 50+ year member of the Monroe Moose Lodge #754. He and Shirley loved to square dance as they were members of the Stateline Square Dancers Club. They also enjoyed traveling with the Antique Wheelers Car Club for many years. Ralph served on the board of several farm organizations and received the Outstanding Conservation award in 1987. He always looked forward to watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities, playing cards, and going for coffee in Juda.

He is survived by three children, Larry Weckerly of Fayette, David (Traci) Weckerly of Monroe, Nancy (Jim) Ingold of Stoddard, WI; daughter-in-law, Darlene Weckerly of Monroe; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Alan Weckerly of Monroe; three sisters, Ann Stuessy of Monroe, Gloria (Gary) Ruskell of Walworth, WI, Patsy LaBorde of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, on Oct. 21, 1996; a son, Gene, on Nov. 25, 2019; brother, Byron; and a sister, Eleanor Klassy.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, with Pastor Dan Krahenbuhl officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association in Ralph’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

