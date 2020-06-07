Ralph Lance

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON, Wis – Ralph Donald Lance (known by many as “Hop”) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, just two months shy of his 93rd birthday. Ralph was born in Green Bay, WI, on Aug. 22, 1927, to Kenneth and Rose Lance, and was raised by his grandma on the family farm in Daggett, MI.

After graduating from high school, Ralph served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-49 as a Radioman Third Class. In 1954 he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then married the love of his life, Beverly Joan Marten on June 19, 1954. He earned a Master of Science degree in Dairy Husbandry in 1962.

Ralph spent his career at the UW-Madison School of Agriculture performing calf research and other duties in the barns, retiring in 1989. He also worked part-time as a small engine mechanic at Paul’s Power Center in Madison from 1969-1978. He loved taking things apart and fixing them. He and Bev also trained to become Emergency Medical Technicians together in 1978.

Ralph’s love of woodworking showed in the many pieces of furniture he made from the old oak flooring from Bev’s parents’ farmhouse. All we had to do was provide him with a plan and he created it, although occasionally he measured once and cut multiple times. He even managed to cut off the same two fingers twice: once while repairing a small engine and the second while working with a joiner. He and Bev also took bird carving classes together; he preferred carving and she did the painting. The family has many beautiful examples of their craft.

In his spare time, Ralph loved to fish and took several trips to Canada with family and friends to catch his limit. He knew all the best spots to fish in the Madison area and didn’t stop even when the lakes were frozen over.

Ralph tirelessly took care of Bev after she suffered a stroke in 2009; he was devastated when she passed away, and shortly thereafter suffered a slow mental decline to dementia over the next eight years. He maintained his sense of humor until nearly the end and his caretakers loved his smile.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Bev in 2012; a son, Dean in 2007; an infant son, Dale in 1961; and his brother, Robert Gordon Lance. He is survived by two daughters, Debra Lance and Diane Zimmer, both of Oregon; a grandson, Alex Zimmer of Minneapolis; a step-brother, Ronald Lance; and half-brother, Donald Lance, both of Shawano, WI; along with many other relatives and friends.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.