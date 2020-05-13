Ralph E. Breunig

Ralph Ewald Breunig, age 83, passed away in the comfort of his own home in Roxbury Township on May 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was a survivor of COVID19; a lifetime of hard work wore him out. Ralph was born at home on the Breunig farm on Jan. 11, 1937 to the late Conrad and Veronica (Eckstein) Breunig. He attended and graduated from Sauk City High School; class of 1957.

Ralph was united in marriage to Marcella Anhalt on May 30, 1966 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City. Together Ralph and Marcella raised their family at their dairy farm in the Roxbury Township; a farm that’s been in Ralph’s family for almost 100 years. Ralph enjoyed his earlier years playing softball under the lights in Roxbury and instilling his hard work ethic into his children. His faith was important to him; he was member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and the Blackhawk Chapter of the K.C’s. Ralph looked forward to family events and deer hunts on the farmland. He could often be found cheering on the Packers, Brewers, watching sports and completing puzzles. Ralph kept himself involved in the farm as often as he could, driving the Kubota to check fields, spending hours in the tractor and bobcat when needed and was always willing to lend a hand.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Marcella; his children, Randy and his family, Jake, Katie, and Danni, Rod, Kelly and his son, Trevor (Emily Anderson), Andy (Season) and their children, Ashton and Averee, Sheila (Dana) Cook and their children, Taylor, Morgan and Veronica, Jerry (Luci) and their sons, Spencer and Devin and a “special son”, Clint; siblings, Donald (Susie) Breunig, Harold Breunig, and Rosemary Elmer; sister in-law, Barbara (Francis “Shorty”) Young. Ralph always had a soft spot for his dogs, Sparky and Rusty. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eugene; sister, Anna Breunig; and two sister’s in-law, Betty (Vern) Maier and Mary (Bill) Hahn.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ralph’s family at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury, burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ralph’s family would like to thank his caregivers, Mary Murray, Pauline Marty, Sharron Kalscheur, and Lisa Byers for their loving care and help.

