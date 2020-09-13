Ralph Decorah

Ralph Decorah, age 84 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556, Baraboo, Wisconsin with Joseph WhiteEagle officiating. Burial will be at the Decorah Prairie Cemetery of rural Galesville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556 on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.

Ralph was born December 24, 1935 in Tomah, Wisconsin the son of Patrick and Eliza (BigSoldier) Decorah. He was raised at Hunters Ridge, Wisconsin and graduated from Holmen High School where he was a star basketball player. He had served in the Wisconsin National Guard and Army Reserve from 1953 to 1959 and was a proud member of Sanford WhiteEagle Post 556. He was also an avid bowler, and enjoyed attending car races, football and basketball games, and hunting. Ralph was a flashy dresser with expensive taste.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Kaye Decorah and Roxanne Decorah; sons, Garland (Stephanie) Decorah, Deron Decorah and Walter Decorah; brother, Fred (Karen) Decorah; numerous step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sara Ann WhiteEagle; son, Morgan; daughters, Rosalie and Andrea; grandchildren, Dalton Blackdeer and Kara Cloud; brothers, Raymond and Orlando; and a sister, Nancy Smith.