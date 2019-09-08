Ralph Clarence Kinzel

MADISON – Ralph Clarence Kinzel, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peshtigo School District, Emery Ave, Peshtigo, WI 54157. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

