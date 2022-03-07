Rallies supporting Ukraine continue outside Wisconsin State Capitol

by Tamia Fowlkes

MADISON, Wis. — Protest continued Sunday at the Wisconsin State Capitol against the war in Ukraine, but event organizers said that their message differs from that of the President and local lawmakers.

Dozens of protesters joined in solidarity with working-class citizens of Ukraine, demanding resources for their people and non-violent action.

There have been other Ukraine rallies in the past week, but they essentially bought into the United States portrayal of this conflict as between the good democratic government to the Kyiv tyrannical regime in Russia,” said event organizer David T.

Bringing together several activists groups for a fight against imperialism and the progression of violence and war, the arguments made by speakers at the rally had a consistent frustration with the hypocrisy of U.S and NATO intervention.

“They’re involved in bombing and killing people all over the world as well,” said protester Kim Gasper-Rabusk.

Organizers hope that the rally will help to encourage a shift in mindset for people who believe that sanctions and sending weapons are the only solution.

“I think that we really need to be demanding that if we’re going to ask for our government to do anything, they should be flooding Ukraine and Poland with food,” Gasper-Rabusk said.

Echoing the sentiments of speakers throughout the event, many say the actions taken by western countries would only lead to more violence.

“We’re really out here because we agree we cannot intervene in Ukraine without hurting more Ukrainian citizens,” David said.

Protesters also called for the United States to open its borders to Ukrainian refugees, saying that aid would be more useful than weapons.

