Rajandran “Raj” Rajadurai

REEDSBURG – Rajandran “Raj” Rajadurai was born in August of 1953 in Malacca, Malaysia.

He passed away at home on Monday, March 8, 2021, surrounded by love and peace.

He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis, one brother, five sisters, cousins, in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews who held Uncle Rajan in high regard.

Memorials in Raj’s name may be made to UW Children’s Hospital (www.uwhealthkids.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

