Rainy and cool conditions expected for much of the week

Madison, WI — Several rounds of rain are expected during the upcoming week, along with unseasonably cool conditions. With clouds and rain around on Tuesday and Wednesday, highs are expected to only reach the middle 50s. Rain is expected to overspread southern Wisconsin through the day on Tuesday, and will continue into Wednesday. More scattered showers are likely to move through on Thursday and Friday.

Due to the prolonged period of light to moderate rain, much of southern Wisconsin is expected to receive one to three inches of rainfall through Friday. Locally higher amounts in excess of three inches will be possible.