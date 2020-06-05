Rainbow Pride Flag will fly over Wisconsin state capitol starting Friday

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The rainbow Pride flag will begin flying over the Wisconsin state capitol for the second straight year beginning Friday.

According to a release from Gov. Tony Evers, the flag will fly over the capitol’s East wing beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at sunset on June 30.

In a statement, Evers said: “Wisconsin is a proud state that recognizes that diversity makes our communities and our state stronger. I am proud to once again celebrate the diversity and resiliency of the LGBTQ community this Pride Month and to share this symbol of our commitment to continue to do the work needed to create a more equitable, just, and inclusive state for all.”

The Pride flag first flew over the capitol last June in honor of Pride month.

The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the rainbow flag.

The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as it does every day.

