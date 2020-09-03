Rain chance developing over Labor Day Weekend

Dana Fulton by Dana Fulton

MADISON, Wis. — After a mild and windy end to the workweek, rain chances will return for Labor Day Weekend.

For those planning outside activities for the unofficial last weekend of summer, Saturday will be the best day to do so.

Skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will be near 80 degrees. It will become mostly cloudy at night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The rain chance will continue into Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will be variably cloudy and high temperatures will stay near 80 degrees.

For Labor Day Monday, plan on a variably cloudy sky with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mild; high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

