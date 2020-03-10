Raiden Justmann

Raiden Justmann, age 19 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

He was born on September 7, 2000 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the son of Scott and Corrine (Elmer) Justmann.

As a child, Raiden was diagnosed with autism. He loved Disney and Pixar movies, and would sing along to all the songs. Crazy straws were his talisman, they were always stacked in proper color order. Raiden also loved swimming, and was also his mom’s cuddler.

Raiden is survived by his parents Scott and Corrine and siblings Anderson, Maren, and Brynn. He is further survived by his grandparents Jon “Randy” and Melody Elmer and David and Mary Lynn Justmann, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Margaret “Peggy” Rantzow-Justmann.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Swiss United Church of Christ 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com