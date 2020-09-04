Racist graffiti painted on State Street area businesses, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Central District officers found surveillance video that could show a suspect who spray-painted racist graffiti around 4:40 a.m. Thursday on several State Street businesses.

According to a release, the University Book Store and St. Paul’s Catholic Student Center are two of the businesses that had words in black paint sprayed on them.

The release said the cameras saw a suspect walking in the area around 4:40 a.m.



