Racine man charged in 1986 homicide in Green Bay

Associated Press by Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Charges have been filed against a Racine man in a Green Bay homicide case that dates back more than three decades.

Sixty-five-year-old Lou Archie Griffin has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of Lisa Holstead. The body of the 22-year-old woman was found in a swamp in a Green Bay nature area in August of 1986. Police haven’t yet said what led them to Griffin.

A criminal complaint says investigators trailed Griffin in Racine last month and obtained DNA from a couple of beer cans and a cigarette.

Authorities say it came back as a match to DNA found on Holstead

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.