Racine man arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Racine man was arrested Saturday night on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine in an amount greater than 15 grams, among other charges.

According to a news release, Brandon J. Kovacik, 33, was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. in Portage.

The release said the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office did the traffic stop and found 15.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Officials said Kovacik was also booked on charges of felony bail jumping and violation of a state health order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments