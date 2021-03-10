Rachel Leigh Greendeer

Wiha “T’apjikerega” Rachel L. Greendeer, age 37, of Baraboo, WI passed away at her home on March 8th, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 with immediate family only. Following services all family and friends are invited for a graveside service at approximately 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Indian Baptist Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Manda Mann officiating.

She was born in Tomah, WI on January 17, 1984 to the late Kurt Greendeer Sr. and Kimberly Cloud. Wiha graduated from Tomah High school with the class of 2002 and studied various areas of interest in college. She was very gifted and talented in anything that she pursued. Her main passion was cooking that led her to be an amazing chef with the potential to do anything she wanted.

Wiha spontaneously traveled the country and touched the lives of everyone she met. Wiha was also the sole-founder of “Cuwi Bootcamp” which made her a stellar nani and cuwi to her sons, daughters, nieces and nephews. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Wiha is survived by her mother, Kimberly Cloud of Wisconsin Dells, WI, brothers Brady (Kari) Greendeer of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Kurt (Jodel) Greendeer Jr. of Reedsburg, WI, sisters Estelle Greendeer of Baraboo, WI, and Wunneanatsu (Greg) Cason of Fredericksburg, VA; maternal grandmother, Delphine Blackcoon along with many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wiha was preceded in death by her father, Kurt (Dahee) Greendeer Sr., her paternal grandparents, Lyle and Rebecca Greendeer; her maternal grandfather, Harry Cloud and many other Jajis and nanis and a sister.

