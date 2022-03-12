Rachel Anne Reuter

by Obituaries

Rachel Anne Reuter, 30, of Des, Moines, Iowa, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until Noon, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a memorial service will be held at Noon. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officate. Memorials may be made to the Rachel Reuter Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Rachel was born on October 15, 1990 in Denver, Colorado, daughter of Cheryl Bachi & Randy Reuter. At the age of two she moved to Wisconsin, attended grade school at Westview Elementary, and Platteville middle and high school. She graduated from Platteville High School in 2009. Her two children Ella and Ethan are gifts from heaven, creation of God and Alex Abing and Rachel Reuter.

She worked as a waitress at Nick’s in Cuba City, ACC in Platteville, owned a cleaning service in Cassville, and her most recent job was running a laundry service at a spa in Des Moines, IA.

Rachel loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her longtime best friend, Chelsey. Rachel liked all types of music, camping, fishing and hunting in her younger years with her parents. Some favorite spots included Eagle Point fishing barge and Scheicher’s campground. Rachel also loved boat rides, cookouts, and a day on a sandy beach along the Mississippi River. You could also find Rachel laughing for hours with her aunt Kathy and mother. She loved all the family holidays, bean bag games, and turkey and fish fries in the summer.

Rachel is survived by her two children Ella, 7, and Ethan Abing, 4; parents Cheryl Bachi and Randy Reuter (Cassville, WI); uncles Rodney “Hard” Reuter (Platteville, WI), Richie “Twig” Reuter (Winona, MN), Roger “Buck” Reuter (Platteville, WI), James “Dobber” (Kathy Hoffman) Reuter (Potosi, WI); aunts Kathy (Phil) Miller (Morrison, CO).

The family would appreciate any friends or relatives that would like to speak at Rachel’s memorial, to tell of any memories they had with her. Thank you to all friends and family for your prayers. A special thank you to Wayne and Kris Abing for stepping in to raise Ella and Ethan.

