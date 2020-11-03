Race Watch: 6th Congressional District

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Republican incumbent Rep. Glenn Grothman is looking to hold onto his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He’s being challenged by Democrat Jessica J. King in the race for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District.

Grothman has represented this area since 2014. He has served on the House Oversight, Reform, Education and Labor Committees and is considered one of the most conservative members of Congress.

You can learn more about Grothman’s views here.

King is a former state senator. She has also served on Oshkosh’s Common Council.

You can learn more about King’s views here.

Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District includes Columbia, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Waushara counties. Portions of Dodge, Milwaukee and Winnebago counties also lie within the district.

Republicans have held this seat all but two years dating back to 1940s.

The winner will serve a two-year term.

