Race Watch: 5th Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two candidates are running to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, which covers much of Milwaukee’s western and northern suburbs.

The district also covers Jefferson County, Washington County, Waukesha County, a portion of Dodge County and Whitewater, a city in Walworth County.

U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R) has served as representative since 1979 and will be retiring at the end of his term.

Longtime Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican from Juneau, and Democrat Tom Palzewicz, a small business owner from Brookefield, are facing off in the Nov. 3 election.

Fitzgerald’s website says he plans to “fight liberal efforts in Congress to defund the police and ensure that public safety programs are fully funded.”

You can read more about Fitzgerald’s views here.

Palzewicz’s website says his focus is to “bring people to the forefront” and “run a country over party campaign.”

You can read more about Palzewicz’s views here.

