Race Watch: 3rd Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Twelve-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Ron Kind faces a Republican challenger in the race to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Republican Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy Seal and political newcomer, is running against Kind.

Kind has held onto the seat since 1997. He is wrapping up his 23rd year and 12th term in office.

Both candidates participated in a debate last Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Mike Thompson, an anchor for our sister station in La Crosse, served as a panelist for this debate.

The candidates were asked for their thoughts on a stimulus package as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The recession we’re in right now doesn’t have to last as long or be as deep or be as damaging. And there is a roll for congress to step in on a short term basis to bide time until we can develop a safe and effective vaccine,” said Wisconsin 3rd Congressional Representative Ron Kind.

Van Orden says businesses need to open so they can welcome customers back.

“We have to open up our businesses safely, efficiently, effectively and quickly. And we do that by developing. A vaccine initially that President Trump is working on under Operation Warp Speed and therapeutics to go along with that. We have to open our economy,” said Republician 3rd district candidate Derrick Van Orden.

You can learn more about Kind’s views here.

You can learn more about Van Orden’s views here.

The district includes La Crosse, Eau Claire and covers a large portion of western Wisconsin. The winner will serve a two-year term.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.