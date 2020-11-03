Race Watch: 2nd Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan is seeking his fifth term representing Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

As he has done twice in the past, Peter Theron, a Republican from Madison, is challenging Pocan.

Pocan currently serves as the co-chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and is known for his liberal views.

You can learn more about Pocan’s views here.

Theron said he is running “to solve problems and restore civility.” Theron is also an instructor at Madison College.

You can learn more about Theron’s views here.

Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District covers Dane, Green Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and parts of Richland and Rock counites. The winner of this race will serve two years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.