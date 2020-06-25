Race relations in Wisconsin capital are a tale of 2 cities

MADISON, Wis. — Demonstrators protesting a Black man’s arrest in the Wisconsin capital say they pulled down two statues with no ties to racist history because the sculptures send a false message that the state and the city have achieved racial equity.

In reality, Madison remains as deeply segregated and troubled by racial disparities as any other American city.

Studies show Black students lag significantly behind their white peers, and 75% of Black children live in poverty. Black people are arrested eight times more often than whites.

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray calls race relations in Madison “a tale of two cities.”

