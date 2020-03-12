R. Fred Siegenthaler

R. Fred Siegenthaler, affectionately known as “Bompa” and “the best popcorn maker ever” by his grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 74.

He was born on November 6, 1945 in Monroe, WI, the son of Herman and Florence (Castle) Siegenthaler. He graduated from Juda High School in 1963. Fred married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Willborn on July 24, 1965.

Fred became a Navy Hospital Corpsman in 1966 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for the US Post Office for 30 years, retiring in 2000. He was proud of the Disaster Response Team (DIRT) he helped to organize at High Point Church, working in conjunction with Samaritans Purse after hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and Mississippi. Fred loved the Apostle Islands and went there as often as he could. He cherished his family and enjoyed following the activities of his sons and grandchildren. His faith in God was his rock.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; mother, Florence; sons, Mark (Josey) of Verona and Greg (Kristina) of Berwick, ME; grandchildren, Eva and Max; brother, Jack (Maureen) Siegenthaler; sister-in-law, Norma Trickel, Mary Walmer, and Kathy (Dave) Kolden; brother-in-law, Richard Willborn and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman, sister, Nancy Siegenthaler and niece, Lisa Siegenthaler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Burial with Military Honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

“My father. A great man. Extremely generous and kind. A pillar in his community and church. Vietnam War veteran. He will be missed dearly. He will be loved forever. See you on the other side Dad…”

