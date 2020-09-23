Quarantine at two UW-Madison residence halls lifted

MADISON, Wis. — The two-week quarantine at two University of Wisconsin-Madison residence halls was lifted Wednesday morning.

According to an email obtained by News 3 Now from University Housing sent to students on Wednesday morning, University Health Services and campus officials cleared Housing to lift its quarantine on Sellery and Witte Residence Halls at 8 a.m.

“We made progress in decreasing cases because of the limited interactions with others,” the email stated. “In order to keep our cases low and avoid another increase in transmission, we need all residents to continue to limit their interactions. We do not want to have to reinstate or return to additional restrictions.”

The email said any students who violate any COVID-related behavioral requirements may be removed from their residence hall and have their Housing contract revoked with no refund. Those expectations include wearing face coverings at all times except when in their room with the door closed; maintain a 6-foot distance from others; and having no visitors from off-campus or other residence halls.

When the quarantine started on Sept. 9, some students in the residence halls returned home. The email said those students may return to Sellery and Witte halls starting Wednesday, but “there is no need to rush back today.” Any family and friends who return with the residents are asked to stay outside the building during move-in.

In order for students to return to the hall and have access to their room, officials said residents must have completed a COVID-19 test since Sept. 15 and submitted their results through their online web portal.

UW-Madison is planning to continue virtual learning through at least Friday, but Dane County Executive Joe Parisi recommends the university continue its remote model amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s mask mandate Tuesday to Nov. 21 after several campus coronavirus outbreaks.

