‘Quaran-TV’ with the Badgers

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – It’s called “the highest rated show on ice”, at least that’s what the Wisconsin women’s hockey team thinks about “Quaran-TV”.

The show itself is simple. It’s a way to stay connected to their teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic. And after 4 episodes the Badgers have a hit on their hands.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments