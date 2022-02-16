Quadren Wilson’s initial court appearance delayed, DA’s office says

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Quadren Wilson’s initial appearance in court has been postponed until Friday, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Wilson, who was shot by law enforcement on Madison’s east side during an attempted arrest nearly three weeks ago, was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a new drug charge, but that has been postponed due to “new reports coming in” to the DA’s office.

As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, no new charges had been filed against Wilson, according to online court records.

Law enforcement officials have shared few details about the circumstances leading up to Wilson’s arrest and subsequent shooting. On Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office — which is investigating the incident because their officers were not involved — said that a total of 21 law enforcement officers were involved in the attempted arrest.

Two agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation reportedly fired their weapons during the incident, but they have not yet been identified.

Wilson’s family and local activists have been outspoken about the incident saying that Wilson was unarmed and cooperating with law enforcement when he was shot. No law enforcement agency has commented on whether or not Wilson was armed at the time of the shooting.

The incident has prompted several walk-outs and rallies in support of the 38-year-old, including a Tuesday morning walk-out at La Follette High School where students demanded more transparency from the ongoing investigation.

