Quadren Wilson’s family and supporters deliver letter of demands to local elected officials

by Brad Hamilton

MADISON, Wis. — Family members and supporters of Quadren Wilson went to the Capitol building Monday to hand-deliver a letter demanding justice as the investigation into Wilson’s arrest continues.

Wilson, who says he was shot 5 times in the back by agents from the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation on Feb. 3, has spent the past month in a Dane County jail cell. Wilson’s father, Mane Morris, is hoping that changes as soon as possible.

“We are here to get some answers. It’s been 34 days and we haven’t heard nothing. Been treated like nothing and we are just here to get some answers,” Morris said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of investigating Wilson’s arrest because the state’s Department of Justice, which usually handles police-involved shootings, is the parent department of DCI. A total of 21 law enforcement officers were involved in Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson has been charged with delivering fentanyl to a person who later died; he was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Wilson’s supporters and family want more information about the case, saying they feel left in the dark.

“He don’t know nothing, we don’t know nothing,” Morris said. “He’s in pain. The police are giving us the runaround. I mean it’s 34 days, mentally he’s messed up, mentally we messed up too. Period.”

The letter, which Wilson’s supporters delivered to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, the chairwoman of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus, includes the following demands:

That Special Agents Wagner and Peskie — the two agents who fired their guns during Wilson’s arrest — are charged, arrested and terminated;

That this investigation becomes more transparent to Wilson’s family, attorney and the community;

That the sheriff’s department begins providing more information to Wilson’s family;

That the Department of Justice investigates immediately to determine if there is a cover up; and

That the Department of Corrections releases the hold on Wilson so he can be taken back to UW Hospital for better care due to infected bullet wounds and other health-related issues as a result of the shooting.

