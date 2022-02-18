Quadren Wilson charged with selling fentanyl, held on $1,000 cash bond

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — The man who says he was shot multiple times in the back by authorities during an attempted arrest on Madison’s east side two weeks ago is being charged with a felony count of delivering narcotics after someone he allegedly sold fentanyl to later died.

Quadren Wilson, 38, was taken into custody as part of an operation involving a total of 21 law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Madison police and the DEA on Feb. 3.

Court records show a charge of manufacturing/delivering Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics as a repeat offender was filed against Wilson in Dane County Court Friday. The filed charge indicates an offense date of April 9, 2021.

During his initial appearance in Dane County court Friday, prosecutors asked for a $5,000 cash bond, claiming an alleged $60 sale of a half-gram of fentanyl led to someone’s death.

Wilson’s attorney argued the state couldn’t prove Wilson sold the deadly drugs and he was identified circumstantially. His defense also questioned why the charge is coming 10 months after the alleged incident in April 2021, claiming prosecutors hurried to charge Wilson with something after the incident on Feb. 3.

The defense asked for a $100 cash bail instead, arguing Wilson’s probation was being revoked anyway, and a bond wasn’t necessary.

Ultimately, the Dane County court commissioner ruled for a $1,000 cash bail because Wilson had not been charged with manslaughter in the alleged case and because he was going to be held in jail regardless of the bond. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for the morning of March 11.

Little detail on large response

The charge against Wilson does not mention the Feb. 3 incident, leaving many questions about why authorities used such a large response for an alleged drug sale offense.

Wilson’s family says his car was pinned between two unmarked law enforcement pickup trucks before his windows were smashed and he was shot several times in the back despite putting his hands up. During the arrest, two DCI agents shot their weapons, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

WATCH: Video released of arrest, aftermath of police shooting of Quadren Wilson

Wilson’s family has said he was unarmed, and as of last week, no reason for his arrest had been given to them beyond being told it was for a parole violation. Dane County Jail records confirm Wilson was booked on tentative charges of a probation/parole violation.

A copy of the Department of Corrections apprehension request also indicates he was wanted on a parole violation, but did not specify what the violation was. The apprehension request also indicated to law enforcement that Wilson had a history related to firearms and urged caution during the arrest.

News 3 Now has repeatedly asked the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for the identities of the DCI agents who shot their weapons, the reason for the arrest, how many shots were fired during the arrest, how many times Wilson was shot, and whether Wilson was armed or any weapons were in his vehicle at the time of the arrest, but those questions have gone unanswered in the two weeks since the incident.

Wilson’s family has called for Wilson to be transferred back to the hospital, where he was held for one day after the shooting before being transferred to the jail.

Earlier this week, the Dane County District Attorney’s office had said it was preparing to file at least one drug charge against Wilson. Wilson’s initial appearance was originally scheduled for earlier this week, but was delayed.

